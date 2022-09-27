Joint Task Force-Bravo Mission Video, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, for AFN submission.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858777
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-OT558-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109240904
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Task Force-Bravo Mission Video AFN, by TSgt Amber Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT