Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: SSG José Monzon

Staff Sgt. José Monzon, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, talks about his Hispanic heritage at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Sept. 23, 2022. Monzon has served for 20 years, splitting his time with the active duty Army and the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)