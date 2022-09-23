Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: SSG José Monzon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. José Monzon, recruiting and retention noncommissioned officer, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Maryland Army National Guard, talks about his Hispanic heritage at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Sept. 23, 2022. Monzon has served for 20 years, splitting his time with the active duty Army and the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 14:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858772
    VIRIN: 210923-Z-OV020-1002
    Filename: DOD_109240815
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hispanic Heritage Month Spotlight: SSG José Monzon, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    Guatemala
    National Hispanic Heritage Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT