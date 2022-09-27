Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Legacy of Change: African Americans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    A look at the legacy of African Americans and the United States Air Force. From ending segregation in the ranks, to the first African American Chief Master Sergeant, to today, the Air Force continuously strives for a more inclusive force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858764
    VIRIN: 220927-F-KT515-0003
    Filename: DOD_109240696
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy of Change: African Americans, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT