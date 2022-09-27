A Legacy of Change: African Americans

A look at the legacy of African Americans and the United States Air Force. From ending segregation in the ranks, to the first African American Chief Master Sergeant, to today, the Air Force continuously strives for a more inclusive force.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858764
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-KT515-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_109240696
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
