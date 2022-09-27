A look at the legacy of women and the United States Air Force. From women first joining the ranks, to opening combat roles, to today, the Air Force continuously strives for a more inclusive force.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858763
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-KT515-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109240695
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Legacy of Change: Women, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT