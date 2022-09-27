Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Legacy of Change: Women

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Eric Mann 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    A look at the legacy of women and the United States Air Force. From women first joining the ranks, to opening combat roles, to today, the Air Force continuously strives for a more inclusive force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 12:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858763
    VIRIN: 220927-F-KT515-0002
    Filename: DOD_109240695
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy of Change: Women, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT