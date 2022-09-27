A look at the legacy of the LGBTQ community and the United States Air Force. From removing homosexuals from the ranks, to “don’t ask, don’t tell”, to today, the Air Force continuously strives for a more inclusive force.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858762
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-KT515-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109240694
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Legacy of Change: LGBTQ, by TSgt Eric Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT