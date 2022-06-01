Tech. Sgt. Steven Sparks, 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, explains how he and his team wash a KC-135 Stratotanker Jan. 6, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The main job of the wash is to prevent corrosion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 12:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858761
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-KQ923-650
|PIN:
|940
|Filename:
|DOD_109240672
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, How a KC-135 Stratotanker Gets Washed, by TSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT