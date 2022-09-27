Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Instructor Parallax

    PARRIS ISALAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, meet their drill instructors aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept 2, 2022.

    Pickup Day officially marks the beginning of the training cycle for the new recruits and outlines the expectations of the recruits during training.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dakota Dodd and U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858751
    VIRIN: 220927-M-BK403-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109239945
    Length: 00:00:03
    Location: PARRIS ISALAND, SC, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor Parallax, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parris Island
    Marines
    Drill Instructor
    Bootcamp
    Parallax

