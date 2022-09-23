U.S. Army Surgeon General Visits Fort Campbell

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, the U.S. Army Surgeon General and Commanding General of U.S. Army Medical Command, recently visited Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 23, 2022, during a battlefield circulation. He also met with Soldiers of 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) and the 531st Hospital Center as well to discuss operational readiness and partnerships with surrounding medical centers.