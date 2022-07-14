U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command held at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle for outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling and incoming commander Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858738
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-MS182-243
|Filename:
|DOD_109239651
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF Change of Command 2022, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
