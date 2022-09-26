Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Guard readies for Hurricane Ian response

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll footage of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron preparing for their response to Hurricane Ian while at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858737
    VIRIN: 220926-Z-F3877-1001
    Filename: DOD_109239650
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: STARKE, FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Florida Guard readies for Hurricane Ian response, by SrA Jacob Hancock and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing
    202nd RED HORSE
    weeklyvideos
    Hurricane Ian

