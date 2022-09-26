B-roll footage of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron preparing for their response to Hurricane Ian while at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock and Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 08:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858737
|VIRIN:
|220926-Z-F3877-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239650
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Guard readies for Hurricane Ian response, by SrA Jacob Hancock and TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
