Service members and contractors from Camp Darby and Vicenza participate in the 2022 edition of Escape From The Tower. The race starts from the leaning tower of Pisa and ends in Camp Darby.
Interviews shot by Richard Santiago Camp Darby Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 06:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858734
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-MS182-008
|Filename:
|DOD_109239629
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PISA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Escape From The Tower 2022, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
