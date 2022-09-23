Escape From The Tower 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members and contractors from Camp Darby and Vicenza participate in the 2022 edition of Escape From The Tower. The race starts from the leaning tower of Pisa and ends in Camp Darby.



Interviews shot by Richard Santiago Camp Darby Public Affairs Office