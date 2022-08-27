Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Beverly Sunrise

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emilee Darden 

    AFN Misawa

    35th security forces squadron held a simulated ground attack during Exercise Beverly Sunrise 22-04.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 05:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    This work, Exercise Beverly Sunrise, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Exercise
    Training

