Misawa Air Base residents participated in a bike race around Lake Ogawara.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 05:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858728
|VIRIN:
|220903-F-YG491-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239603
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tour De Ogawara, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT