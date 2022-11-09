Misawa Air Base held its first Air Show since Covid-19.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858726
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-YG491-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239601
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Air Base Airfest 2022, by A1C Emilee Darden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT