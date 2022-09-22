Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220922-VIC_AFN_InFocus PASA upgrades

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    1 minute AFN In Focus news package highlighting the upgrades to the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area on Camp Darby, Italy

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 03:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858721
    VIRIN: 220922-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_109239555
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220922-VIC_AFN_InFocus PASA upgrades, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Camp Darby
    PASA
    USAG Italy
    SETAF-AF

