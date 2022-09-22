U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines participate in Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, from Sept. 5 to 22, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 04:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858720
|VIRIN:
|220922-M-KM064-460
|Filename:
|DOD_109239535
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fuji Viper 22.5: Training With A Purpose, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT