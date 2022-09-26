Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chinooks Conduct Deck Landings on USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    EAST SEA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.26.2022

    Video by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from B Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade conducted deck landings with CH-47F Chinook helicopters on the the U.S. Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the East Sea on September 26, 2022. Deck landing qualifications are conducted to certify air crew members and pilots on landing on a ship. This training was conducted in part with the Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) to strengthen interoperability with our joint partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858716
    VIRIN: 220926-A-TR140-680
    Filename: DOD_109239509
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: EAST SEA, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chinooks Conduct Deck Landings on USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

