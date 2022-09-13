Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raido around the Region Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PYEONGTEAK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Humphreys

    2nd Infantry Division Chaplain Britton Price sits down to talk with AFN Humphreys DJ Halo (SPC Valesa Gaines) about suicide awareness and ways to improve resilience across the force. (U.S. Army PFC Nathanial Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858714
    VIRIN: 220914-A-JL185-556
    Filename: DOD_109239499
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PYEONGTEAK, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raido around the Region Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    suicide prevention
    suicide awareness
    Suicide Aareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT