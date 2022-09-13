2nd Infantry Division Chaplain Britton Price sits down to talk with AFN Humphreys DJ Halo (SPC Valesa Gaines) about suicide awareness and ways to improve resilience across the force. (U.S. Army PFC Nathanial Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 02:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858714
|VIRIN:
|220914-A-JL185-556
|Filename:
|DOD_109239499
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PYEONGTEAK, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Raido around the Region Interview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
