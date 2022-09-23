Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-roll package, Escape from the tower 12K

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PISA, ITALY

    09.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of the Escape from the tower 12K run from the leaning tower of Pisa to Camp Darby.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 01:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858712
    VIRIN: 220923-A-IP596-1001
    Filename: DOD_109239480
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PISA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll package, Escape from the tower 12K, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Race
    12K
    Camp Darby
    USAG Italy
    Escape from the tower
    Leaning tower of Pisa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT