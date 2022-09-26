B-roll footage of the 202nd RED HORSE Squadron preparing for their response to Hurricane Ian while at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 03:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858707
|VIRIN:
|220926-Z-BX441-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239451
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP BLANDING, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Florida Guard readies for Hurricane Ian response, by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
