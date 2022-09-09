Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update - Suicide Prevention Walk

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Codie Soule 

    AFN Yokosuka

    220927-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2022) - Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a Suicide Prevention Walk. The event was designed to raise awareness about the issue of suicide in the armed forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie Soule/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 20:56
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

