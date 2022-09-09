220927-N-KP021-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 27, 2022) - Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka held a Suicide Prevention Walk. The event was designed to raise awareness about the issue of suicide in the armed forces. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Codie Soule/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 20:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858704
|VIRIN:
|220927-N-KP021-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239363
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update - Suicide Prevention Walk, by PO2 Codie Soule, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFN Yokosuka
Navy
Yokosuka
Suicide Awareness
