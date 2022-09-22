Soundbite: Bryan Cassella, Regional Disaster Officer - Alaska, American Red Cross. Local, state and federal agencies, including the American Red Cross, are responding to communities in Western Alaska that were impacted by the remanants of Typhoon Merbok. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 19:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858702
|VIRIN:
|220922-Z-CA180-2004
|Filename:
|DOD_109239333
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|NEWTOK, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Agencies partner to aide communities impacted by flooding disaster in Western Alaska, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
