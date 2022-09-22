Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agencies partner to aide communities impacted by flooding disaster in Western Alaska

    NEWTOK, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Balinda ONeal 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Soundbite: Bryan Cassella, Regional Disaster Officer - Alaska, American Red Cross. Local, state and federal agencies, including the American Red Cross, are responding to communities in Western Alaska that were impacted by the remanants of Typhoon Merbok. Approximately 100 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 19:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 858702
    VIRIN: 220922-Z-CA180-2004
    Filename: DOD_109239333
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: NEWTOK, AK, US 
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Agencies partner to aide communities impacted by flooding disaster in Western Alaska, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    disaster assistance
    Bethel
    Western Alaska
    Operation Merbok Response

