    US Servicemembers join RAAF and RNZAF Security Forces at the Range

    RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force security forces share their weapon techniques with U.S. service members during Exercise Pitch Black 22 at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022.
    Exercise Pitch Black is the Royal Australian Air Force’s largest and most complex Large Force Employment exercise. Pitch Black 2022 is being conducted at RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal, and Amberley from 19 August to 8 September 2022. This Year’s exercise will host up to 2500 personnel and around 100 aircraft from 17 participating nations from around the globe.
    Activities such as Exercise Pitch Black recognize Australia’s strong relationships and the high value we place on regional security and fostering closer ties throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
    Exercise Pitch Black features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment and is an opportunity to test and improve our force integration utilizing one of the largest training airspace areas in the world. Exercise Pitch Black aims to further develop offensive counter air, air interdiction and strike, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, as well as foster international co-operation with partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858700
    VIRIN: 220901-M-AV179-2002
    Filename: DOD_109239331
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: RAAF BASE TINDAL, NT, AU

    TAGS

    Multinational
    Australia
    New Zealand
    Security Forces
    Steyr AUG
    PB22

