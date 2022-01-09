US Servicemembers join RAAF and RNZAF Security Forces at the Range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force security forces share their weapon techniques with U.S. service members during Exercise Pitch Black 22 at RAAF Base Tindal, Australia, Sept. 1, 2022.

Exercise Pitch Black is the Royal Australian Air Force’s largest and most complex Large Force Employment exercise. Pitch Black 2022 is being conducted at RAAF Bases Darwin, Tindal, and Amberley from 19 August to 8 September 2022. This Year’s exercise will host up to 2500 personnel and around 100 aircraft from 17 participating nations from around the globe.

Activities such as Exercise Pitch Black recognize Australia’s strong relationships and the high value we place on regional security and fostering closer ties throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Exercise Pitch Black features a range of realistic, simulated threats which can be found in a modern battle-space environment and is an opportunity to test and improve our force integration utilizing one of the largest training airspace areas in the world. Exercise Pitch Black aims to further develop offensive counter air, air interdiction and strike, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities, as well as foster international co-operation with partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)