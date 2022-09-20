Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seahawks and Falcons football players visit 1-2 SBCT EIB/ESB lanes

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    1-2 SBCT Soldiers had the opportunity to meet football players with the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons at a meet and greet on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Ghost Soldiers walked the players through EIB and ESB lanes and introduced them to the Army weaponry. Soldiers demonstrated how to maneuver and fire a 50 caliber Browning Machine Gun, a Mark 19 grenade launcher, how to throw a grenade properly, and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 18:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858698
    VIRIN: 220920-A-KV767-696
    Filename: DOD_109239215
    Length: 00:07:56
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, Seahawks and Falcons football players visit 1-2 SBCT EIB/ESB lanes, by SGT Laurie Ellen Wash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EIB
    ESB
    1-2 SBCT
    Ghost Brigade
    EFMB

