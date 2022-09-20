Seahawks and Falcons football players visit 1-2 SBCT EIB/ESB lanes

1-2 SBCT Soldiers had the opportunity to meet football players with the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons at a meet and greet on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Ghost Soldiers walked the players through EIB and ESB lanes and introduced them to the Army weaponry. Soldiers demonstrated how to maneuver and fire a 50 caliber Browning Machine Gun, a Mark 19 grenade launcher, how to throw a grenade properly, and more. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Laurie Ellen Wash)
|09.20.2022
|09.26.2022 18:29
|B-Roll
|858698
|220920-A-KV767-696
|DOD_109239215
|00:07:56
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|0
|0
