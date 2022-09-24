Hurricane Ian Preparation

6th Air Refueling Wing leadership shares information anticipating Hurricane Ian at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 17:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858696
|VIRIN:
|220924-F-CC148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239134
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
