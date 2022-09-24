Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian Preparation

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    6th Air Refueling Wing leadership shares information anticipating Hurricane Ian at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 24, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 17:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858696
    VIRIN: 220924-F-CC148-1001
    Filename: DOD_109239134
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Hurricane Ian Preparation, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa
    Hurricane Preparation
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    Hurricane Ian

