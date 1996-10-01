Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Out of the Fire CW3 Tackett - UH60 Refueling Mishap

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.1996

    Video by Angela Grice 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    This is an older video but still important and relevant. CW3 Boyd "Skip" Tackett shares his story about living through a UH60 refueling accident.

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Out of the Fire CW3 Tackett - UH60 Refueling Mishap, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH60

