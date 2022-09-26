RADM Brandon L. Taylor, Director of DHA Public Health, discusses how vaccines greatly reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
"An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure." Lets us join Rear Admiral Brandon L. Taylor this year to get informed on how vaccines can minimize the dangers of flu.
This work, Get Your Flu Shot, by Tim Beckwith, identified by DVIDS
