Training Landscape

Airmen are training on Virtual Reality with impressive results, reflecting renewed emphasis Air Force wide on improvement through cutting edge technology.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 13:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858656
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-PV381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109238509
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
