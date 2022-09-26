Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training Landscape

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by James Kever 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Airmen are training on Virtual Reality with impressive results, reflecting renewed emphasis Air Force wide on improvement through cutting edge technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858656
    VIRIN: 220926-F-PV381-1001
    Filename: DOD_109238509
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Landscape, by James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    USAF
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT