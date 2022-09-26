The 908th Airlift Wing's Development and Training Flight partners with the Officer Training School's Military Training Instructors to benefit new recruits. The 908th has a unique opportunity in it's ability to partner with various Air Education and Training Command entities around Maxwell Air Force Base to help develop 908th Airmen. Here is one such partnership with USAF Officer Training School that seems to be hitting its stride.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 13:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858655
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-QL331-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109238493
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Hometown:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th D&TF partners with OTS MTIs, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maxwell Air Force Base
