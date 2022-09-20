Camp Robinson Bambi Bucket Training Ground 2022

The Arkansas National Guard and the Arkansas Forestry Division conducted Bambi Bucket training during a controlled burn scenario, September 20-21, 2022. The exercise gave Soldiers with the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade an opportunity to target an active fire as directed by fire fighters on the ground.
Wesley McKinney, Arkansas Forestry Division Fire Management Officer, explains the importance of regular, realistic training with the Arkansas National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 13:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858649
|VIRIN:
|220820-Z-DR641-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109238446
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
