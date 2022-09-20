Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bambi Buckets Answer The Call

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The Arkansas National Guard and the Arkansas Forestry Division conducted Bambi Bucket training during a controlled burn scenario, September 20-21, 2022. The exercise gave Soldiers with the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade an opportunity to target an active fire as directed by fire fighters on the ground.

    Wesley McKinney, Arkansas Forestry Division Fire Management Officer, explains the importance of regular, realistic training with the Arkansas National Guard.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858648
    VIRIN: 220820-Z-DR641-1002
    Filename: DOD_109238445
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US

    This work, Bambi Buckets Answer The Call, by SFC Jim Heuston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Robinson
    Arkansas National Guard
    Wildfire
    Bambi Bucket
    77th Theater Aviation Brigade
    Arkansas Forestry Division

