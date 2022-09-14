Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell conducts Non-Compliant Vessel Pursuit Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Campbell conducts non-compliant vessel pursuit training in Newport, Rhode Island, Wednesday, September 14, 2022. These training evolutions prepare pursuit crews for intercepting, approaching, and engaging non-compliant vessels during counter-narcotics operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858639
    VIRIN: 220914-G-HT254-923
    Filename: DOD_109238248
    Length: 00:06:34
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Campbell conducts Non-Compliant Vessel Pursuit Training, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interdiction
    tactical
    pursuit
    USCGC
    training
    counter-narcotics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT