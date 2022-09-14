The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Campbell conducts non-compliant vessel pursuit training in Newport, Rhode Island, Wednesday, September 14, 2022. These training evolutions prepare pursuit crews for intercepting, approaching, and engaging non-compliant vessels during counter-narcotics operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|09.14.2022
|09.26.2022 12:46
|B-Roll
|858639
|220914-G-HT254-923
|DOD_109238248
|00:06:34
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|1
|1
