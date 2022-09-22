Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Camp Darby

    PISA, ITALY

    09.22.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Richard A. Scavetta, Director, Public Affairs, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, presents the ribbon cutting ceremony of the revolving bridge over the Navicelli Canal at Camp Darby, Pisa Ammunition Storage Area Italy, Sep. 22, 2022. The participants were, among the others, U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, assigned to Naval Support Activity, Naples, U.S. Army Col. Matthew J. Gomlak, Garrison Italy Commander, U.S. Consul General in Florence Ragini Gupta. Camp Darby celebrates the completion of a $42 million infrastructure modernization project, that includes railway bridge over the Navicelli Canal, upgrades to canal docks and a safe zone of loading and unloading ammunition. The project funded by the U.S. government, is a key strategic project and contributes to improving security at the site.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858622
    VIRIN: 220922-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_109237953
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: PISA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Camp Darby, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pasa
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7ATC
    StrongTogether
    RTSDSouth
    SETAF-AF

