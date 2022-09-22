Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Camp Darby

Richard A. Scavetta, Director, Public Affairs, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, presents the ribbon cutting ceremony of the revolving bridge over the Navicelli Canal at Camp Darby, Pisa Ammunition Storage Area Italy, Sep. 22, 2022. The participants were, among the others, U.S. Navy Capt. Joseph Harder III, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, assigned to Naval Support Activity, Naples, U.S. Army Col. Matthew J. Gomlak, Garrison Italy Commander, U.S. Consul General in Florence Ragini Gupta. Camp Darby celebrates the completion of a $42 million infrastructure modernization project, that includes railway bridge over the Navicelli Canal, upgrades to canal docks and a safe zone of loading and unloading ammunition. The project funded by the U.S. government, is a key strategic project and contributes to improving security at the site.
(U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).
