ADR 22-4: Personnel Drops

Polish Land Forces and U.S. military members, assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, perform static line air drops from a C-130J, "Super Hercules," assinged to the 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein AB, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 training (ADR 22-4), Sept. 10-23, 2022. This training exercise allowed the Polish and American forces to practice working operations together and strengthen international ties between the two NATO partners.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 09:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858621
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-GR961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237952
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
