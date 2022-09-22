Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADR 22-4: Personnel Drops

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Polish Land Forces and U.S. military members, assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, perform static line air drops from a C-130J, "Super Hercules," assinged to the 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein AB, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 training (ADR 22-4), Sept. 10-23, 2022. This training exercise allowed the Polish and American forces to practice working operations together and strengthen international ties between the two NATO partners.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 09:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858621
    VIRIN: 220922-F-GR961-1001
    Filename: DOD_109237952
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADR 22-4: Personnel Drops, by A1C Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    training exercise
    Europe
    Allies
    Poland
    86th Airlift Wing
    Air Drops
    Super Hercules
    Airlift Wing
    Ukraine
    C-130
    AvDet
    Personnel Drops
    ADR 22-4
    AvDET 22-4

