ADR 22-4: Personnel Drops

Polish Land Forces and U.S. military members, assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, perform static line air drops from a C-130J, "Super Hercules," assinged to the 37th Airlift Squadron from Ramstein AB, above the Bledowska drop zone, Poland, as part of the Aviation Detachment Rotation 22-4 training (ADR 22-4), Sept. 10-23, 2022. This training exercise allowed the Polish and American forces to practice working operations together and strengthen international ties between the two NATO partners.