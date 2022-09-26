Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1 CBCS, 37th AS employ Link 16 extension capability

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.26.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The 1st Combat Communications Squadron partnered with the 37th Airlift Squadron to conduct its first exercise employing new technology on Aug. 25, 2022 in Aérienne Grostenquin, France.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 09:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858620
    VIRIN: 220825-F-VY348-1001
    Filename: DOD_109237951
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1 CBCS, 37th AS employ Link 16 extension capability, by A1C Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    United States
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Air Force
    RAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT