African Land Forces Colloquium 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858616" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Second Annual African Land Forces Colloquium took place in Grafenwoehr and The Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels. The theme for this year's colloquium is U.S. Army Europe and Africa institutional training, Train to Fight!!



This video was filmed on September 15, 2022

Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria

Produced by SGT Alaura Lucas, AFN Bavaria



Lower Third Information



@52:57

Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund

Commanding General, US Army Southern European Task Force



@1:04:44

Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund

Commanding General, US Army Southern European Task Force



@1:16:52

Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund

Commanding General, US Army Southern European Task Force