Camp Humphreys residents celebrate Hispanic heritage month with a cookout and outdoor activities.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 09:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858605
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-IE037-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109237724
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Cookout, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT