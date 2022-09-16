Camp Humphreys Residents celebrate Hispanic heritage month with food and outdoor activities. This Video is without the lower 3rds
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 09:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858604
|VIRIN:
|220916-F-IE037-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109237723
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PYEONGTAEK, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Cookout, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT