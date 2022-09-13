Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT executes Agile Combat Employment in support of air power

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) executed Operation Agile Spartan III, its third agile combat employment capstone event, throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30 to Sep. 16. Throughout the engagement, units out of the 332d, 378th, 379th, and 386th Air Expeditionary Wings executed rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the region. These actions reflect the ACE paradigm, which is to proactively and reactively execute an operational scheme of maneuver within threat timelines in order to increase survivability while simultaneously generating combat power. Overall, this helps to complicate adversarial targeting. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 02:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858603
    VIRIN: 220913-F-DJ189-1001
    Filename: DOD_109237722
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT executes Agile Combat Employment in support of air power, by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    MCA
    386th AEW
    378th AEW
    Operation Agile Spartan III

