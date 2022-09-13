AFCENT executes Agile Combat Employment in support of air power

Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) executed Operation Agile Spartan III, its third agile combat employment capstone event, throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 30 to Sep. 16. Throughout the engagement, units out of the 332d, 378th, 379th, and 386th Air Expeditionary Wings executed rapid troop and equipment movement to and from dispersed locations around the region. These actions reflect the ACE paradigm, which is to proactively and reactively execute an operational scheme of maneuver within threat timelines in order to increase survivability while simultaneously generating combat power. Overall, this helps to complicate adversarial targeting. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
Length:
|00:01:39
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
