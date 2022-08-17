Soldiers from the 623rd Movement Control Team, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, on Camp Zama volunteered to teach English to children from the local community.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 01:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858602
|VIRIN:
|220817-N-BD319-088
|Filename:
|DOD_109237709
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 623rd MCT English Lesson, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
