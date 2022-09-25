MCAS Miramar 2022 Airshow: HST 9/25

A CH-53E Super Stallion conducts Helicopter Support Team operations during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Demo at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show , which took place at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, artillery and infantry forces, and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858594
|VIRIN:
|220925-M-LS844-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237298
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
