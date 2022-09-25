Audience members watch an aviation demonstration during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing efforts to modernize the force for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858592
|VIRIN:
|220925-M-YD788-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237215
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: Crowd 09/25, by LCpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
