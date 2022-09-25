Mike Goulian, piloting his SR-22, races a truck nicknamed “Hotstreak” during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. Goulian has been competing in aerobatic contests for over 30 years and is a recognized expert in aviation. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858591
|VIRIN:
|220925-M-YD788-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237214
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Miramar 2022 Air Show: Hotstreak/Goulian Race 09/ 25, by LCpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
