    Miramar 2022 Air Show: Hotstreak/Goulian Race 09/ 25

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Mike Goulian, piloting his SR-22, races a truck nicknamed “Hotstreak” during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. Goulian has been competing in aerobatic contests for over 30 years and is a recognized expert in aviation. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858591
    VIRIN: 220925-M-YD788-3001
    Filename: DOD_109237214
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MIRAMAR, CA, US 

    usmarines
    miramarairshow
    mcasmiramar
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    Hotstreak

