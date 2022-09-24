Miramar 2022 Airshow: Vicky Benzing 09/25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Taylor Bidon)