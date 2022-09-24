Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Taylor Bidon)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858585
|VIRIN:
|092522-M-TF727-0016
|Filename:
|DOD_109237159
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Vicky Benzing 09/25, by Cpl Taylor Bidon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
