    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Vicky Benzing 09/25

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Cpl. Taylor Bidon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Vicky Benzing, piloting her 1940 Boeing-Stearman Model 75, performs aerobatics during the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. Benzing has been competing in aerobatic contests and flying at air shows since 2005. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Taylor Bidon)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858585
    VIRIN: 092522-M-TF727-0016
    Filename: DOD_109237159
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, Miramar 2022 Airshow: Vicky Benzing 09/25, by Cpl Taylor Bidon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    U.S.Marines
    MCASMiramar
    MCASMiramarAirShow
    FightEvolveWin

