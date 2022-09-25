Maxwel Air Force Base serves as the Incident Staging Base for the Federal Emergence Management Agency in preparation for Hurricane Ian, Sept. 24, 2022. Food, water and supplies have been staged at Maxwell Air Force Base in recovery efforts for when Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 16:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858582
|VIRIN:
|220925-F-XM554-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237118
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA uses Maxwell as the Incident Staging Base, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
