    FEMA uses Maxwell as the Incident Staging Base

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    Maxwel Air Force Base serves as the Incident Staging Base for the Federal Emergence Management Agency in preparation for Hurricane Ian, Sept. 24, 2022. Food, water and supplies have been staged at Maxwell Air Force Base in recovery efforts for when Hurricane Ian makes landfall.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 16:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858582
    VIRIN: 220925-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_109237118
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

