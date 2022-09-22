Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    140th Wing Buckley SFB Conducts Multi-Day Readiness Exercise

    BUCKLEY SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 140th Wing kicked off a 4-day readiness exercise this week. This 4-day, multi-location exercise includes multiple jet launches and mass casualty simulations as Airmen demonstrate real-world warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858579
    VIRIN: 220922-Z-KL947-2001
    Filename: DOD_109236991
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: BUCKLEY SFB, CO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 140th Wing Buckley SFB Conducts Multi-Day Readiness Exercise, by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

