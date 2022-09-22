140th Wing Buckley SFB Conducts Multi-Day Readiness Exercise

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 140th Wing kicked off a 4-day readiness exercise this week. This 4-day, multi-location exercise includes multiple jet launches and mass casualty simulations as Airmen demonstrate real-world warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
