    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard compete in the U.S. National Cavalry Competition 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Brenda Salgado Morales 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 4th Infantry Division Mounted Color Guard compete in the U.S. National Cavalry Competition in El Reno, Oklahoma Sept. , 2022. The U.S. National Cavalry Competition has been a yearly event that tests rider’s skills in multiple categories.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 20:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858576
    VIRIN: 220924-A-RM475-328
    PIN: 5
    Filename: DOD_109236982
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: EL RENO, OK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard compete in the U.S. National Cavalry Competition 2022, by SPC Brenda Salgado Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Color Guard
    Oklahoma
    El Reno
    Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard
    U.S. National Cavalry Competition 2022

