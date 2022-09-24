Kansas Unveils New Gold Star Family Memorial Monument

The State of Kansas held a Gold Star Family memorial monument dedication ceremony, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a U.S. Armed Forces service member who died during a time of conflict, and the newly erected monument honors over 6,500 fallen Kansan service members. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)
