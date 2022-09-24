Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas Unveils New Gold Star Family Memorial Monument

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The State of Kansas held a Gold Star Family memorial monument dedication ceremony, Sept. 23, 2022, at the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a U.S. Armed Forces service member who died during a time of conflict, and the newly erected monument honors over 6,500 fallen Kansan service members. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 16:23
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kansas Unveils New Gold Star Family Memorial Monument, by SGT Dahnyce Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Gold Star
    Big Red One
    1ID
    1st Infantry Division
    Kansas

