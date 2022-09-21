1st Sgt, Jeannie Urban, Conus Replacement Center first sergeant, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, shares why she serves during Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 04:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|858573
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-PI656-004
|Filename:
|DOD_109236776
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Sgt. Jeannie Urban shares why she serves during Hispanic Heritage Month, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT