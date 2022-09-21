Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Sgt. Jeannie Urban shares why she serves during Hispanic Heritage Month

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    1st Sgt, Jeannie Urban, Conus Replacement Center first sergeant, 5th Armored Brigade, First Army Division West, shares why she serves during Hispanic Heritage Month Sept. 15-Oct. 15.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 04:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858573
    VIRIN: 220921-A-PI656-004
    Filename: DOD_109236776
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Sgt. Jeannie Urban shares why she serves during Hispanic Heritage Month, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Military Equal Opportunity

