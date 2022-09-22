Miramar 2022 Airshow: Opening ceremonies Leap Frogs/GKTS 09/25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts a demonstration After opening ceremonies at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, California, Sept. 24, 2022. Nicknamed the Golden Knights in 1962, “Golden” signifies the gold medals the team won in international competitions, and “Knights” alludes to the team’s ambition to conquer the skies. The Golden Knights perform in more than 100 events per year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Taylor Bidon)