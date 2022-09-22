Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miramar 2022 Airshow: Opening ceremonies Leap Frogs/GKTS 09/25

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Cpl. Taylor Bidon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team conducts a demonstration After opening ceremonies at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, California, Sept. 24, 2022. Nicknamed the Golden Knights in 1962, “Golden” signifies the gold medals the team won in international competitions, and “Knights” alludes to the team’s ambition to conquer the skies. The Golden Knights perform in more than 100 events per year. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Taylor Bidon)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

